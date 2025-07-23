Revs Outslugged in Opener at Staten Island

(Staten Island, NY): The York Revolution put together a strong offensive showing but were done in by a pair of big innings as the Staten Island FerryHawks took Tuesday evening's series opener, 12-7 at SIUH Northwell Health Community Park. The loss snaps York's three-game winning streak along with a five-game road winning streak that fell one short of a season-best.

The Revs jumped ahead with a first inning run on Frankie Tostado's sac fly liner to left.

Staten Island quickly answered as Tyler Dearden smacked an RBI double to right center. With two outs, Revs starter Michael Horrell was forced to exit due to injury and lefty Jordan Morales inherited a 1-2 count, striking out Pablo Sandoval on one pitch to end the inning.

Ryan Higgins launched a towering solo homer down the left field line in the top of the second as the Revs led again, 2-1.

Staten Island enjoyed its first of two five-run innings in the bottom of the second. Drew Maggi singled home the first run and the damaging blow came from Mark Contreras who emptied the bases with a three-run double to right center. Sandoval added an RBI groundout to give the hosts a 6-2 lead.

The Revs chipped away as Marty Costes drilled a two-run homer to left in the top of the third, and Shayne Fontana landed a two-out bloop RBI double in left in the top of the fourth as the Revs battled back to within 6-5.

Cristhian Rodriguez led off the home fourth with an opposite field homer to left, inching Staten Island's lead up to 7-5.

The Revs drew even in the fifth. Tostado cracked his second homer in as many games on a drive to right to start the inning, and Higgins completed the spirited comeback effort with a two-out RBI single to left center as the game was tied 7-7.

Staten Island immediately retook control with a five-run fifth. Eddy Diaz put the Hawks ahead to stay with the biggest swing of the night, a grand slam to left field. Matt Scheffler added a two-out RBI double to right center to close the scoring.

Neither team scored the rest of the way, as the Revs' bullpen effort included two scoreless innings from Alex Bustamante and a scoreless eighth from Ian Churchill, neither of whom allowed a hit.

Trayson Kubo handled three scoreless out of Staten Island's bullpen and Durbin Feltman took care of a scoreless ninth.

Staten Island starter Christian Allegretti (5-3) survived five innings (seven runs on 11 hits) to claim the win.

Alex Valverde (1-1) suffered the loss for the Revs, victimized by the five-run fifth in his second appearance since returning to York. It is the first loss of his Revs career, as he had been a combined 8-0 previously including two postseason victories last September.

Notes: The Revs (47-29) fall one game behind High Point for the league's best overall record and remain tied for first place in the second half, now 8-5. Tostado ripped his 40th double of the season in the top of the seventh. He becomes the fourth player in Revs history to 40 doubles in a season and is one shy of tying the franchise record shared by Elmer Reyes (2022) and Drew Mendoza (2023). He becomes the 12th in league history to total 40 doubles in a season as his total of 40 ranks tied for eighth all-time; he is one shy of moving into a tie for fourth, two shy of tying for second, and 10 away from matching the league's all-time record. With two RBI, he now has 21 RBI in his past 13 games and is batting .427 over his last 16 games after going 2-for-4. Higgins (2-for-4) is 9-for-15 on the current road trip and 14-for-25 over his last seven games. York falls to 7-9 against Staten Island on the season; at least one team has scored in double figures in 10 of the 16 meetings, as the average score is 7.6 to 7.2 in favor of the FerryHawks.

