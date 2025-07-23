Free Baseball Goes in Ducks Favor over Blue Crabs

July 23, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Chris Roller of the Long Island Ducks circles the bases

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 8-7 in 11 innings on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Southern Maryland took a 3-0 lead in the bottom half of the third inning against Long Island starting pitcher Ryan Sandberg, highlighted by an RBI single from Jackson Loftin and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Brett Barrera. The Ducks got to within 3-2 in the fourth on Chris Roller's leadoff home run to left field and Seth Beer's RBI double versus Blue Crabs starter Andrew Thurman.

The home team made it 4-2 in their favor in the home half of the fourth on Sam Dexter's solo home run to left centerfield. The Flock tied the game at four in the top of the fifth as Roller went yard again launching a two-run shot over the fence in left. The home run derby continued in the bottom of the frame as Jamari Baylor's two-run homer to left center put Southern Maryland back out in front 6-4. The visitors got even at six in the seventh when Beer plated a pair with a two-out base knock.

Long Island took their first lead of the evening at 7-6 in the top of the 10th on Cody Thomas' sacrifice fly, but Southern Maryland answered in the bottom of the frame with a run of their own to knot the game at seven apiece as Ethan Wilson scored on a fly ball hit by Baylor. Justin O'Conner opened up the 11th with an RBI base hit to the opposite field in right that plated JC Encarnacion to put Long Island ahead 8-7, a lead the Flock would not relinquish as Jacob Asa closed things out to notch his first save in a Ducks uniform.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Sandberg allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits across five innings pitched, walking one and striking out four. Thurman tossed six innings of four-run ball on six hits to go along with a walk and six strikeouts. Sal Romano (1-0) gave up an unearned run without allowing a hit in one inning out of the bullpen while striking a batter. Cody Thompson (1-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering a pair of unearned runs on three hits over two innings of work while striking out three.

Roller had three hits, including a pair of home runs, three RBIs, three runs scored, a walk and two stolen bases, while Beer had two singles, a double and three runs batted in.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their three-game set on Wednesday night First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Jonah Dipoto (2-2, 2.91) takes the mound for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Connor Overton (2025 Debut).

