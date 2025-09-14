Revolution Outslug Ducks in Homestand Finale

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 5-3 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series and final home game of the 2025 regular season at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Revolution took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run to right field by Miles Simington off Ducks starter Juan Hillman. The Ducks countered in the bottom of the second with a two-run single to left by Troy Viola to leapfrog in front.

It stayed that way until the sixth when a three-run home run to right-center by Caleb McNeely put York back ahead 4-2. Long Island closed to within 4-3 in the seventh on Ivan Castillo's two-out RBI single to right. However, a solo homer to left by Chris Williams in the ninth put the game out of reach.

Kevin Miranda (4-3) picked up the win, tossing four innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits while striking out two. Hillman (9-6) took the loss, conceding four runs on three hits and a walk over five and one-third innings with five strikeouts. Cam Robinson collected his 16th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Castillo led the Ducks offense with three hits and an RBI. Taylor Kohlwey added three hits and a run, while Cody Thomas chipped in with two hits, a run and a walk.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday for their final series of the regular season, as they open a three-game set against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander David Griffin (6-4, 3.87) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers righty Noah Bremer (10-4, 5.64).

