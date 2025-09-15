Southern Maryland Pitchers Keep Rockers off the Board

Published on September 14, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - For the second straight game, the High Point Rockers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs hooked up in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel. While the Rockers finished Saturday night with a 2-1 win, the Blue Crabs bounced back on Sunday with a 1-0 victory to end the six-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Rockers won Saturday's contest 2-1 by outhitting the Crabs 6-3. Sunday, the Rockers maintained a 4-3 advantage in hits but could not avoid the shutout.

The game was scoreless through five innings until SMD managed a run in the sixth when Jackson Loftin opened the frame with a home run off High Point starter Jake Gilbert (L, 1-3).

High Point's four hits came off the bats of Luis Gonzalez in the first, Drew Mendoza in the sixth, Bryson Parks in the seventh and Aidan Brewer in the eighth.

The Rockers' best scoring opportunity came in the top of the ninth when Evan Edwards drew a walk from Blue Crab closer Endrys Briceno (S, 6). Brewer beat out an infield single to put runners on first and second. Pinch-hitter Braxton Davidson drove a deep fly to center that Loftin caught up against the wall.

Despite taking the loss, Gilbert was outstanding on the mound, going six innings and allowing just two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Yuhi Sako tossed a no-hit inning in the seventh and Cam Cotter allowed a single hit in the ninth. SMD's Jason Blanchard (W, 1-0) scattered two hits over his six innings of work, allowing two hits and striking out eight.

The Rockers will enter the final three games of the regular season tied with York for the Atlantic League's best overall record at 72-61. The Gastonia Ghost Peppers clinched the South Division second half title which will set-up another High Point-Gastonia series for the South Division Championship.

The Rockers will finish the year with three home games this week against the Charleston Dirty Birds. The series starts Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

NOTES: The 1-0 defeat was the first suffered by the Rockers since a loss to Gastonia on July 9, 2022.







