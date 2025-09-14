Legends Out-Hit Stormers But Fall 6-3

Published on September 14, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

LANCASTER, Pa. - The Lexington Legends tallied 11 hits Saturday night at Penn Medicine Park but couldn't capitalize enough, falling 6-3 to the Lancaster Stormers. With the loss, combined with Gastonia's win, the Legends have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Brady Whalen put the Legends in front in the opening frame with his 26th home run of the season, a solo shot to right. Lexington threatened again in the sixth when Xane Washington and EJ Cumbo reached base ahead of Jerry Huntzinger's RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

Lancaster's power proved the difference. Joe Campagna belted a solo homer, and Kevin Watson Jr. added a blast of his own while also swiping his 46th base of the year to keep the Stormers in control.

Patrick Wicklander (11-8) took the loss for Lexington, allowing four runs over six innings. Gil Luna and Carson Lambert each pitched out of the bullpen, with Lambert giving up a late homer in the eighth.

Whalen finished with two hits and two runs scored, while Dylan Rock and Brian Fuentes also added multi-hit efforts for the Legends, who stranded nine runners on base.

The series concludes tonight at 6:45 p.m. with right-hander Nic Laio on the mound for Lexington.

