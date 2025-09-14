Troy Viola Named 2025 Ducks Most Valuable Player

Published on September 14, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that third baseman Troy Viola has been named the team's 2025 Most Valuable Player, presented by Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers. The announcement was made prior to the Ducks regular season home finale on Sunday, September 14.

Viola emerged victoriously in a neck-and-neck race for this year's honor. The third baseman has been an iron horse for the Flock, leading the team and ranking second in the Atlantic League with 119 games played. He also leads the Ducks with 32 doubles, good for fifth-most in the league, and 84 RBIs, which ranks him ninth in the ALPB. The first-year Duck sits second among Ducks players in hits (122) and home runs (17) while batting .274 and totaling an .808 OPS. Defensively, he has showcased a terrific glove at third base, posting a .960 fielding percentage and leading all Atlantic Leaguers in assists and putouts at the hot corner. For being chosen as the Team MVP, Viola received a luxury wristwatch, courtesy of Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers.

The Ducks also announced that outfielder River Town has won this season's P.C. Richard and Son Whistle Player of the Year competition. The first-year Duck scored the most runs in games which he was designated as the Whistle Player of the Game. Overall, Town leads the Ducks and ranks third in the Atlantic League with a .435 on-base percentage and seven triples. Additionally, he leads Long Island and sits fourth in the league with a .327 batting average and 139 hits. He totaled 12 homers, 69 RBIs, 88 runs and a team-best .953 OPS in 113 games. By winning the Whistle Player of the Year competition, Town received a $500 gift card, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son.

