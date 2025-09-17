Balanced Offensive Attack Propels Ducks over Stormers

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 8-5 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on an RBI single off the bat of Seth Beer against Lancaster starting pitcher Noah Bremer. The Stormers tied the game at one in the bottom of the frame against Ducks starter David Griffin as Melvin Mercedes hustled down the line from third base by way of a passed ball.

The Flock made it 3-1 in their favor in the third thanks to a Beer run-scoring base knock and a sacrifice fly produced by Taylor Kohlwey. The visitors added a pair of runs in the fifth for a 5-1 cushion on run-scoring base hits from Kohlwey and Ronaldo Flores. Lancaster scored four runs in the home half of the inning to tie the game at five, highlighted by a sacrifice fly from Mercedes and a three-run home run to right field by Quincy Hamilton. The visitors plated a run in the seventh on Flores' RBI single and two in the eighth on a Beer run-scoring groundout and Kohlwey RBI triple to give the game its final score.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Griffin allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits in five innings pitched, walking and striking out three. Bremer gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits in four innings of work, walking three while striking out seven. Michael Dominguez (1-0) picked up the win with two perfect innings out of the bullpen along with a pair of strikeouts. Max Green (5-8) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits in one inning on the mound, walking and striking out one. Ramon Santos retired all three batters he faced, striking out one for his sixth save of the season.

Every player in the Ducks lineup had at least one hit in the ballgame, with Kohlwey leading the way with three hits, including two triples, along with three RBIs and two runs scored.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (6-5, 3.94) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers righty Matt Swarmer (2-4, 8.64).

