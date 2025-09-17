Stormers Fall In Playoff Tuneup

There was no way for Tuesday night's game at Penn Medicine Park not to be anti-climactic after Sunday's dramatic win.

Anti-climactic it was.

Long Island banged out 14 hits, including a near inside-the-park home run in an 8-5 decision over the Lancaster Stormers in the opener of the regular season's final three-game series.

Quincy Hamilton, who hit the second half-clinching homer in the bottom of the tenth on Sunday, did provide a highlight again, this time with a three-run homer in the fifth inning that tied the game at 5-5.

Otherwise, the night belonged to the Ducks. Long Island banged out 14 hits, including a pair of triples by Taylor Kohlwey in taking the series opener.

Seth Beer picked up the first of his three RBI on a first-inning single off starter Noah Bremer. Lancaster managed to level the score on a bases loaded passed ball in the bottom of the inning.

Long Island again grabbed the lead in the third. River Town singled to center, stole second and went to third when Ivan Castillo reached on catcher's interference. Beer's second RBI single made it 2-1, and Kohlwey produced an extra run with a sac fly.

Five singles in the fifth inning stretched the Long Island lead to 5-1 as Kohlwey and Ronaldo Flores drove home the runs.

The 5-5 tie produced by Hamilton's third homer lasted until the seventh when Kohlwey tripled past left fielder Kevin Watson, Jr.'s lunging effort. Max Green (5-8) struck out Aaron Antonini, but Flores picked up Kohlwey with a single dribbled through the left side of the infield.

After another Long Island run scored in the eighth, Kohlwey hit a sinking liner to right center. Daniel Amaral tried to make a sprawling catch, but the ball skipped by him and all the way to the wall. Kohlwey attempted to steam all the way around the bases, but Hamilton, charging over from right field, began a 9-6-2 rally that cut him down at the plate.

Michael Dominguez (1-0) pitched two perfect innings for the win. Ramon Santos earned his sixth save, throwing a 1-2-3 ninth.

Matt Swarmer (2-4) will make the start on Wednesday evening against right-hander Ryan Sandberg (6-5). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:45.

NOTES: The last inside-the-park homer allowed by Lancaster was by Staten Island's Dilson Herrera in 2022...It was the third of that season...Noah Bremer added seven strikeouts and has fanned 122 on the season, 254 in two years with the Stormers...The Stormers need a total of slightly under 9,000 fans the next two nights to reach a quarter million on the season.







