Peppers use 5-run inning early on to capture 9th straight W

Published on September 16, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers scored five runs in the second inning on Tuesday night, cruising to an 8-2 victory over Hagerstown and capturing their ninth consecutive win in the process.

Gastonia brought across five runs on four hits in the frame, with the top of the order contributing in a big way.

Nate Scantlin hit an RBI double, Justin Wylie crushed a two-run double off the center-field wall and Cole Roederer walked to set up cleanup hitter Carter Aldrete. The DH reached out and poked a ball to shallow center, plating Wylie and Roederer. The knock was Aldrete's second run-scoring single of the game, as he finished with 3 RBIs.

Wylie also finished with three runs driven in. After his two-run two-bagger in the second, Wylie connected on his team-leading 29th homer of the season - tattooing a ball 105 miles-per-hour that just got over the left-center field fence. Wylie is now a homer shy of becoming the first player in franchise history to join the 30-30 club.

Craig Stem picked up the win for the Peppers, going five innings of one-run ball and ending his outing retiring the last six Boxcars he faced. He worked two perfect innings on Tuesday, one in the second and the other in the fifth.

Jake Miednik went two scoreless in relief of Stem, Duane Underwood Jr. dealt a 1-2-3 eighth and Tyler Wilson shut the door on Hagerstown in the ninth.

Gastonia won 8-2, securing a ninth straight win and improving to a division-best 39-22 record in the second half. The Ghost Peppers are now tied for the best ALPB record in the second half with Lancaster, each team being 17 games over .500.

The Peppers look to bring the winning streak to double digits on Wednesday, with first pitch between Gastonia and Hagerstown at 12:30 p.m.







