High Point Rockers Enter Final Week

Published on September 16, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

The High Point Rockers are playing their final three games of the regular season at Truist Point tonight (Tuesday, September 16) and Wednesday and Thursday. Game times for all three contests is set for 6:35 p.m.

On Saturday, the Rockers begin the best-of-five Atlantic League South Division Championship series. Saturday's and Sunday's games will be at the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. The series returns to High Point for Game 3 on Tuesday, September 23 as well as Wednesday/Thursday, September 24-25 if those games are necessary.

Should the Rockers advance to the League Championship Series, that series would start on Saturday, September 27 at either York, Pa. or Lancaster, Pa. The Rockers would have a guaranteed home game on Tuesday, September 30.

ROCKERS PLAYOFF QUICK FACTS

The Rockers are in the playoffs for the fourth time in their six seasons of play in the Atlantic League.

The Rockers are seeking to become the first professional baseball team in High Point to win a championship since the 1968 High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms won the Carolina League championship

The High Point Rockers will try to become the first Triad professional baseball team to win a championship since the 2011 Greensboro Grasshoppers won the South Atlantic League title over the Savannah Sand Gnats







