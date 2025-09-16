High Point Rockers-CANpaign Offer Extended to September 17

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) are excited to announce the CANpaign Food Drive Night for Wednesday, September 17 at Truist Point. The Rockers will play the Charleston Dirty Birds at 6:35 p.m. and fans will receive free admission by bringing three non-perishable food items to exchange for a ticket to the game.

NOTE: The original date of the CANpaign was Sept. 4. Poor weather limited the turnout so the offer is being extended to Wednesday's game.

The community-focused event aims to support local food pantries and help families in need while fans enjoy an evening of Rockers baseball.

Rockers fans can bring their three non-perishable food items directly to the gate in exchange for a standard box ticket to the game. First pitch will take place at 6:35 p.m. for the September 17 contest.

The Rockers are playing their final three regular season games of the season before entering the first round of the playoffs. The Rockers will face the Gastonia Ghost Peppers at Truist Point on Tuesday, September 23 in the South Division Championship Series.

