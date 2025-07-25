Stormers Pull One Out

July 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

For the first time all season, the Stormers came from behind at the end of a game

Joseph Carpenter banged a game-tying homer in the ninth, and Evan Alexander tripled home the winning run in the tenth as the Stormers upended the Staten Island FerryHawks, 8-7, in the opener of a three-game series.

Carpenter's homer to right center came with one out in the ninth off Robbie Baker. Lancaster had an opportunity to take the lead after a single by Nick Lucky, but Lucky was thrown out trying to steal on a close play at second and any future uprising fizzled.

Gerson Moreno (1-0) pitched a three-batter ninth, sending the game to extra innings. Alexander yanked the first pitch from Trayson Kubo into the right field corner for a triple, scoring ITB runner Alex Isola with the lead run. However, Kubo struck out three around a walk to Nick Ward afterward to keep the deficit at one.

Cody Stashak never let ITB runner Eddy Diaz move. The right-hander induced pop ups from Kolbi Johnson and Mark Contreras before fanning Matt Scheffler to end the night.

Big blows had alternated earlier in the game. After Scott Kelly staked Lancaster to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, Alberto Osuna slammed a three-run homer to left center in the bottom of the frame. Nick Lucky countered that with a base-clearing double in the top of the third. Mason Martin added an RBI double in the fourth for a 5-3 edge.

Staten Island returned to the lead in the bottom of the fifth off starter Noah Bremer. Contreras made it 5-4 with an RBI single to right. After Bremer fanned Scheffler for the second out, he walked Cristhian Rodriguez and allowed a three-run homer inside the left field pole by Brandon Martorano for a 7-5 lead.

Martin narrowed the gap to one with a leadoff homer in the seventh.

Lancaster will send right-hander Luke McCollough (0-1) to the mound on Saturday evening against right-hander Wesley Scott (0-3, 4-6). Fans may follow the action on FLoBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Martin's homer was his 50th as a Stormer...Lancaster is 8-2 against the FerryHawks on the season...This is the first of 12 meetings between the two clubs over the next four weekends...Jackson Rees, Moreno and Stashak combined for four hitless innings of relief...With the win, the Stormers lead the division by two games over York and Long island.







