Tostado Ties Revs Doubles Record But Hawks Hold off Comeback Bid

July 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Staten Island, NY): Frankie Tostado tied a York Revolution single season franchise record with his 41st double as part of an early offensive barrage, but the Staten Island FerryHawks held off several late comeback bids by the Revs who dropped Thursday night's rubber match, 9-7 at SIUH Northwell Health Community Park.

Tostado's 41st double comes in just his 75th game played of the season as he ties Elmer Reyes (2022) and Drew Mendoza (2023) for the Revs' all-time single-season mark. He also becomes just the eighth in league history with 41 doubles in a season as his total ranks tied for fourth all-time, one shy of moving into a tie for second. He is now just nine doubles away from the Atlantic League's all-time single season record.

Staten Island grabbed an early lead, scoring in the first on Mark Contreras' sac fly to center and again in the second on a two-out, two-run homer to dead center by Aaron Takacs to go up 3-0.

The Revs went to work on a four-run rally in the third to take a brief lead. Jeremy Arocho started it with a single to right and Shayne Fontana reached on an error by shortstop Eddy Diaz. Jalen Miller ripped an RBI single up the middle to get the Revs on the board, and Tostado cracked his historic double, a two-run drive to the gap in right center tying the score at 3-3. Tostado was caught attempting to steal third, but Ryan Higgins put the Revs ahead 4-3 with a solo homer to left center, his third in as many games and fourth long ball in the last five.

Staten Island answered right back with its own four-run third inning. The rally started as Kolby Johnson reached on a hit-by-pitch with one out and Contreras singled to left. Matt Scheffler followed with a bloop RBI single to left to tie the game and Pablo Sandoval was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brandon Martorano gave Staten Island the lead on a soft grounder to first that resulted in an infield hit as Tostado slipped attempting to make a tag. Drew Maggi was hit by a pitch forcing in another run and Takacs ripped an RBI single to right. The FerryHawks ran into the final two outs on the basepaths on the play but recovered their three-run lead, 7-4.

Revs starter Foster Pace (7-3) rebounded nicely, tossing three consecutive scoreless innings in the middle frames to salvage a six-inning start.

FerryHawks starter Ryan Kehoe (2-0) also finished strong with a scoreless fourth and fifth before Clay Helvey retired the side in order in the sixth.

The Revs made some headway in the seventh, scoring on a two-out throwing error by Sandoval and on Jeffrey Wehler's RBI single to right center, knifing the deficit to 7-6.

Ian Churchill stranded two in the bottom of the seventh for his seventh consecutive scoreless outing.

Staten Island provided a pair of key insurance runs in the eighth on back-to-back two-out RBI singles by Diaz and Johnson, ending Mauricio Llovera's six-outing scoreless streak. It was his first runs allowed in July and his first time allowing two runs since June 15, as he had allowed just a combined two runs in 10 outings since that date.

York had one last gasp in the ninth inning as Miller worked a leadoff walk and Higgins drew a one-out walk. Wehler singled to left to load the bases, and a wild pitch brought Miller home to make it 9-7. Staten Island closer Robbie Baker struck out the final two batters with the tying runs in scoring position, however, logging his eighth save.

York had the tying run in scoring position in each of the final three innings but was unable to find the equalizer.

Notes: The Revs fall to 8-10 against the FerryHawks, having completed a stretch during which the two teams met 15 times in the past 30 games; they will not face each other again until September 9. The Revs stole four bases giving them 20 consecutive games with a steal, having totaled 54 bags during that span. Miller scored three times, increasing his league-lead to 76 runs scored. He totaled multiple hits for the eighth time in his past 10 games, batting .435 (20-for-46) on that stretch. Tostado's two-run double ties him for the league lead with 65 RBI including 23 RBI in his last 14 games. Arocho made his first start in right field, having now started at five different defensive positions; he picked up two outfield assists in the first three innings.

Up Next: The Revs return home to open a six-game homestand Friday at 6:30 p.m. when they host the Long Island Ducks. The Revs are aiming to notch Rick Forney's 200th victory as Revolution manager. The night features the Health Fair presented by Highmark, Christmas in July with Summer Santa Character Appearance, and the Revolution Jersey Ornament giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







