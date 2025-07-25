Tostado Breaks Doubles Record But Comeback Falls Short

July 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Frankie Tostado continued his assault on the record books but the York Revolution saw a comeback attempt fall short in a 6-5 loss to the Long Island Ducks on Friday night at WellSpan Park.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Tostado delivered the record breaker on a hard smash down the first base line, plating Ryan Higgins to get the Revs on the board. It was his 42nd double of the season in only his 76th game played, already setting a new Revs single-season record while tying for second most in a season in Atlantic League history.

York trailed throughout and made numerous pushes to complete the comeback.

Right hander Tyler Palm returned to the starting role and looked sharp in three innings. He retired the first two batters of the game and seemed to have a 1-2-3 first inning locked up with a strikeout, but did not get a two-strike call that appeared to be in the zone that would have ended the inning. Ivan Castillo ended up reaching on a ground ball single up the middle, and Seth Beer connected on a two-run homer to right to spot the Ducks a 2-0 lead.

Palm retired his final seven batters in his three-inning stint, and York slashed the deficit in half on Tostado's double in the bottom of the third.

Lefty Ethan Firoved, signed earlier in the day, made his pro debut by retiring the first two batters in the fourth but ran into trouble with two outs as Troy Viola doubled and Taylor Kohlwey walked to keep the inning alive. JC Encarnacion capitalized with a two-run double down the third base line and Justin O'Conner singled home another as the Ducks increased their lead to 5-1.

Shayne Fontana led off the bottom of the fourth with a towering first pitch homer to right. Jaylin Davis later added a two-out RBI single up the middle, and Jeffrey Wehler pounded a two-out RBI double to right center in the fifth as the Revs fought back within 5-4.

Firoved settled in with a scoreless fifth aided by Fontana who unleashed a great throw to third base nailing River Town who attempted to go first-to-third on a single to center. Third baseman Brandon Lewis pulled off an outstanding pick and tag on the play, and Davis made a terrific running grab on Beer's deep fly to right ending the top of the fifth.

Long Island added a key insurance run in the seventh. Hunter Dula recorded the first out of the inning after finishing the sixth, but lost Chris Roller to a walk and was forced to exit due to injury. Alex Valverde entered and hit Town with his first pitch. A balk advanced both runners and a walk to Castillo filled the bags with one out. Valverde won a clutch battle with Beer for a strikeout, but hit Viola with a pitch to force in a run as Long Island's lead grew to 6-4.

York had been temporarily silenced by Ryan Langford who tossed a scoreless sixth and seventh out of the Ducks bullpen, but the comeback bid reached a tipping point in the eighth.

Fontana worked a leadoff walk from reliever Jacob Asa and Wehler served a single to right, putting runners at the corners with none out. Lewis drilled a line drive but right at Viola at third base for the first out. Bubba Alleyne nailed his own laser to left field, but Town tracked it down for the second out as Fontana tagged and scored on the sac fly to bring York back within a run at 6-5. Davis followed with a blistering ground ball, but it was also right at a Ducks fielder as Kole Kaler handled the final out at shortstop.

Brayden Nelson retired the Revs on three weak grounders in the ninth for his fourth save.

Valverde stayed in for a 1-2-3 eighth and Cam Robinson worked a scoreless ninth out of the Revs bullpen, which included a pickoff of Town at second base.

Notes: Tostado's 42nd double moves him past Elmer Reyes (2022) and Drew Mendoza (2023) for the Revs' franchise record. He ties Ray Navarette (2007) and Fehlandt Lentini (2016) for second most in a season in league history, trailing only Navarette who totaled 50 doubles in 2012. Ryan Higgins (2-for-5) is now batting .552 on a seven-game streak. Tostado's RBI was his 66th of the season, taking over sole possession of the league lead, and his 24th in his last 15 games. Wehler (2-for-3) is now batting .481 on a seven-game streak. Palm's start was his first since June 5 as his past nine outings had all come in relief. Robinson logged his 26th appearance out of 28 on the season without allowing an earned run. The meeting between York and Long Island is the first since June 1, as Friday's game started a stretch during which they will face one another in 18 of the next 45 games. Firoved made his pro debut after signing earlier in the day; he completing his final season at Pitt where he was the Panthers' closer and an All-Region selection. Chris Williams, also signed earlier in the day, made his debut at catcher for the Revs; he began the season at Triple-A Syracuse in the New York Mets organization following six years in the Minnesota Twins farm system including three at Triple-A St. Paul.

Up Next: The Revs host the Ducks on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. as RHP Chris Vallimont (4-1, 5.77) faces lefty Juan Hillman (5-4, 6.12). It is AI Night and the evening ends with Postgame Inside-the-Park Fireworks presented by AAA Mid States. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.