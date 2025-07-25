Ducks Hang on to Take Series Opener from Revs

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 6-5 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

The Ducks jumped out in front 2-0 four batters into the ballgame courtesy of Seth Beer's two-run home run to right field off Revolution starting pitcher Tyler Palm. York cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third on Frankie Tostado's RBI double versus Long Island starter David Griffin. The Flock took a 5-1 edge in the fourth thanks to a JC Encarnacion two-run double immediately followed by a Justin O'Conner run-scoring base knock.

Shayne Fontana's leadoff homer in the fourth and Jailyn Davis' RBI base hit trimmed Long Island's advantage to 5-3. A Jeffrey Wehler run-scoring single in the fifth got the home team to within a run at 5-4. Troy Viola was hit by a pitch with three Ducks on the pond in the seventh to put the Flock ahead 6-4. Bubba Alleyne's sacrifice fly plated Fontana to make it 6-5, but that was as close as York would get as Braydon Nelson retired the side in order in the home half of the ninth for his third save of the season.

Griffin did not factor in the decision after giving up one run on four hits in two and two-thirds innings on the mound. Justin Alintoff (3-5) got the win, allowing three runs on five hits in two and a third innings pitched to go along with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. Palm (3-3), suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits in three innings of work, striking out four.

Ivan Castillo had two hits, a run scored, and a pair of walks, while Beer has now hit a home run in three consecutive games for the Flock.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Juan Hillman (5-1, 4.14) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution righty Chris Vallimont (4-1, 5.76).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 29, to open a three-game set against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.







