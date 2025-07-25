Rockers Take Win Over Ghost Peppers

July 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Drew Mendoza drove in three runs and the High Point pitching staff held the Gastonia Ghost Peppers to five hits as the Rockers opened a three-game series with a 9-3 win on Friday night at Truist Point.

Jonah Scolaro (W, 4-4) went six innings and allowed just three hits while walking two and striking out five. Gabe Klobosits threw a pair of hitless innings in the seventh and eighth while newcomer Sam Clay made his Rockers appearance, allowing a single run in the ninth.

The Rockers jumped on the Ghost Peppers right from the start. Ben Aklinski followed Luis Gonzalez's lead-off single with a homer to left, his 21st of the year. When Drew Mendoza made it back-to-back homers with his 14th of the year, the Rockers held a 3-0 lead after one.

Gastonia got a pair of runs back in the top of the third. Ethan Skender drew a walk to start the inning off Scolaro and Jake Meyer followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Nate Scantlin delivered a sac fly to score one and Jack Reinheimer's double to center plated a second run, drawing the Ghost Peppers to within one at 3-2.

High Point grew its lead to 5-2 in the fourth when Gastonia starter Ljay Newsome (L, 1-2) issued a lead-off walk to Braxton Davidson. Aidan Brewer then hit a sinking line drive to center that turned into his eighth homer of the year and his second inside-the-park job of the season.

The Rockers finished their scoring with a four-run sixth inning. Mendoza singled home two more runs and Alex Dickerson picked up an RBI as well.

High Point pitchers retired 13 straight Ghost Peppers from the fourth through eighth innings.

Gastonia scored in the ninth when Cole Roederer and Justin Wylie greeted Clay with singles. A fielder's choice moved Roederer to third and he scored on a sac fly from Carter Aldrete before Clay struck out Skender to end the game.

Rockers pitchers struck out 10 batters while the High Point offense managed 10 hits with Gonzalez, Aklinski, Mendoza and Max Viera each collecting a pair.

Game Two of the series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Saturday at Truist Point. Rockers fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: Rockers are 16-9 this season vs. Gastonia. .. This series marks the last time the two in-state rivals will meet during the regular season. .. The Rockers have now won four straight.







Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.