Hawks Hold Off Stormers

July 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster looked to come from behind for the second straight night but could not come up with a crucial hit in the late innings as the Staten Island FerryHawks held off the Stormers, 5-4, in the middle game of a three-game series.

The Stormers' lead over the Long Island Ducks was trimmed back to one game with the loss.

After Matt Scheffler greeted reliever Phil Diehl with a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth for the 5-4 lead, the Stormers had the lone remaining scoring chances in the game.

Singles by Alex Isola and Scott Kelly and a steal of second by Kelly gave the Stormers two runners in scoring position with one out in the sixth against Reinier Parra (2-1). Parra struck out Slater Schield looking for the second out and got Mason Martin swinging after a walk to Nick Ward.

In the seventh, with Nick Lucky at second and two outs, Alex Isola narrowly missed dropping a liner down the right field line. Isola eventually walked, but Evan Alexander grounded out to end the inning.

Clay Helvey retired the side in order in the eighth, but Martin walked to open the ninth against Durban Feltman. Feltman coaxed a 6-4-3 double play out of Joseph Carpenter. Lucky kept the game alive with his third single before Andrew Semo became the ninth Stormer to strike out looking in the series to end the night.

Earlier, Staten Island kept matching Lancaster's offense.

Martin homered for the third straight night in the first, but the FerryHawks countered against Luke McCollough with a triple by Eddy Diaz and sac fly by Kolby Johnson.

Again, the Stormers took the lead in the top of the third. Ward doubled into the left field corner, and Martin walked. One out later, Luck yanked a single into right field to score Ward. Martin came home on a sac fly to center by Semo for the 3-1 edge.

Staten Island scored its own pair. New left fielder Vaun Brown homered in his first Atlantic League at bat. Diaz singled, stole second, went to third on a ground ball and scored on a Mark Contreras sacrifice fly to knot the game at 3-3.

Lucky singled home Ward on a smash off starter Wesley Scott's legs in the top of the fifth. Parra, who was preparing to enter anyway, got Semo to line back to the mound on a hit-and-run to end the inning.

Diaz led off the fifth with a double to left center. McCollough rallied to strike out Johnson, but the right-hander walked Contreras, setting up the heroics by Scheffler.

Lancaster will need a win on Sunday afternoon to keep its series win streak alive. Lefty Max Green (3-5) will make the start against right-hander Ofelky Peralta (2-4). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 1:25.

NOTES: Martin has nine hits in the last three games and has homered in each...Scott Kelly reached base in his 10th straight game, every game he has played for the Stormers...He played in his 881st Atlantic League game, putting him sixth all-time...He broke a tie with his former manager, Lew Ford...Another ex-Duck, Dan Lyons, ranks fifth at 888...The Stormers saw 94 pitches in innings 5-7 but scored only once.







