Revs Silenced by Ducks on Saturday Night

July 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution managed only a William Simoneit RBI single in the bottom of the second inning, falling to the Long Island Ducks, 6-1 on Saturday night at WellSpan Park.

For the seventh consecutive home game, the Revs fell behind in the top of the first as Long Island scored on Seth Beer's swinging bunt in front of home plate.

The Revs answered in the bottom of the second as Simoneit slapped a two-out RBI single into right, tying the game at 1-1. Bubba Alleyne was thrown out attempting to go first-to-third on the play and the Revs did not manage another hit the rest of the night after tallying four singles the first time through the order.

Long Island went back ahead, 2-1, as Beer ripped a two-out RBI single to right in the top of the third.

Revs starter Chris Vallimont appeared to have River Town erased on a pickoff at second base that would have ended the fifth, but after Town was ruled safe, Ivan Castillo launched a two-run homer to right as the lead expanded to 4-1. Vallimont (4-2) retired Beer on a fly out to end the fifth and was ejected for arguing the previous safe call on his way off the field.

Ian Churchill and Alex Bustamante tossed scoreless innings to keep the deficit where it stood, but Ed Johnson extended Long Island's lead with a two-out, two-run double to right center off Bustamante in the eighth as each of Long Island's final five runs in the game and 11 of their 12 in the series scored with two outs.

The Revs managed just three baserunners, all walks, after the second inning as Ducks starter Juan Hillman (6-4) worked a season-high seven innings in the win, facing the minimum over his final five frames.

Ramon Santos and Chris Pike closed it with scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Nick Mikolajchak made his Revs debut with a scoreless ninth, working out of a bases loaded, one-out jam.

Notes: York (48-32) has lost a season-high-tying three straight for the fifth time and four in-a-row at home. Long Island (45-35) has won five in-a-row. Vallimont lost his three decision winning streak; the Revs had won each of his previous five starts. Churchill's scoreless outing was his season-best eighth in-a-row. The Revs had batted .331 and averaged 9.4 runs over their previous 14 games. The York offense had streaks of seven consecutive games with a home run and 21 consecutive games with a stolen base snapped. Ryan Higgins lost a seven-game hitting streak on which he batted .552 as well as a club record 12-game streak during which he scored at least one run. Frankie Tostado singled in the first for his league-leading 110th hit. Jeffrey Wehler singled in the second extending his hitting streak to eight consecutive games. Brandon Lewis singled in the second as he now has a 20-game on-base streak at home.

Up Next: York looks to salvage Sunday's series finale at 1 p.m. as RHP Kevin Miranda (2-0, 0.00) makes the start against righty Ryan Sandberg (4-3, 3.80).







