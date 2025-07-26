Ducks Defeat Revolution Behind Hillman's Gem

July 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks pitcher Juan Hillman

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 6-1 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 advantage four batters into the ballgame on Seth Beer's run-scoring groundout off York starting pitcher Chris Vallimont. The Revolution tied the game at one in the second thanks to William Simoneit's RBI base hit versus Ducks starter Juan Hillman.

The Flock made it 2-1 in their favor in the third as Beer plated Ivan Castillo with an RBI single after Castillo doubled off the Arch Nemesis in left with two away. Long Island added a pair of runs in the fifth as Castillo cracked a two-run home run to right field for his second roundtripper of the season. The visitors scored two more times in the eighth as Ed Johnson drove in Troy Viola and JC Encarnacion with a two-base hit as the Ducks scored five of their six runs on the evening by way of clutch two-out hitting.

Hillman (6-4) picked up the victory as the southpaw tossed a season-high seven innings of one-run ball on just four hits to go along with a walk and four strikeouts. Vallimont (4-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits across five innings pitched, walking and striking out one.

Castillo doubled, homered, drove in two runs, scored twice and drew a walk. Viola had two singles, a run scored and a pair of stolen bases, while River Town tallied two hits, a run scored and a bag swiped.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (4-3, 3.80) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution righty Kevin Miranda (2-0, 0.00).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 29, to open a three-game set against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 716 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

