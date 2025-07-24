Stormers Flatten Boxcars

July 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Lancaster put together an impressive offensive evening. The Stormers banged out 14 hits, including three homers. In addition, the team drew a season-high 12 walks and stole six bases in a 15-4 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the finale of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

The result gave the Stormers their seventh consecutive series win and vaulted the club back into sole possession of first place in the North, one game ahead of the York Revolution.

It was a bizarre eight-run second inning that staked Lancaster to a 10-0 early lead.

Evan Alexander led off the second with a walk from Anthony Imhoff (0-4) and went to second on a pickoff throw that skipped away from first baseman Dariel Gomez. Slater Schield struck out with Alexander running, but catcher Mark Black could only block the pitch off the carpet and made a high throw to first base allowing a run to score. Nick Ward doubled over center field Tyler Williams to bring home Schield and, in turn, scored on a single by Yeison Coca. After Mason Martin popped out, Joseph Carpenter picked up a walk. Coca stole third and scored on Nick Lucky's single to right. Carpenter had stopped at second until second baseman Dante Leach made a mysterious throw without time being called.

Hagerstown summoned right-hander Casey Marshalwitz who walked Andrew Semo to load the bases. Alex Isola capped the scoring with a grand slam, the team's first of the season.

Michael McAvene (4-1) yielded homers to Justin Acal and Joe DeLuca as the Flying Boxcars fought back to within six. However, another peculiar inning, featuring an error charged to Leach on a potential double play grounder by Carpenter, led to two unearned runs.

Lancaster salted the game away on consecutive booming homers by Martin and Carpenter in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Stormers head to Staten Island on Friday evening. Noah Bremer (4-2) will take the hill for Lancaster against FerryHawks lefty Ryan Williamson (0-5). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: The 15-run output was the most by the Stormers since June 13 at Charleston...Martin and Carpenter hit the fourth pair of back-to-back homers by the Stormers this season...Nick Lucky followed with a double off the right field wall...Martin had his second four-hit game of the season...Isola finished with five RBI, his season high...The game was delayed for about 20 minutes due to damage to Penn Medicine Park's artificial mound...Lancaster's pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.







Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.