Flying Boxcars, The Brick House Tavern, Team Up to Bring DiamondFest to Meritus Park

July 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Flying Boxcars are set to host DiamondFest, a celebration of the holidays at Meritus Park, sponsored by the Brick House Tavern, in November and December.

Meritus Park's holiday festival and walk through light displays will offer affordable family fun during the Winter season. Your ticket will give you access to the ballpark which will boast several light displays, holiday themed activities and opportunities for event enhancers.

The event will be held every weekend (Fri-Sun) beginning November 21st, through December 21st. Gates will open at 5:00 pm, and will stay open until 9:30 pm each night.

DiamondFest highlights include:

Left Field Train Station

A holiday train is headed to Meritus Park! Our train rides will be available at an additional cost, and it will make its way around the warning track, passing through light displays and giving you the full DiamondFest experience. Fans will also have the ability to walk the track at no additional cost.

Igloos in the Outfield

Our outfield igloos will offer a heated space that is available to rent for private group outings. Igloos can accommodate eight people and will include food and beverage options. Stay tuned for more details.

Petting Zoo

A petting zoo will be featured in center-right field, in the Mich Ultra Power Alley Pub. The petting zoo will be free to ticketed visitors.

Santa's Workshop

Our BP Lesky Grab & Go, located up under the concourse will be transformed into Santa's workshop! Stop by for photos, and other mascot and character appearances.

Fire Pits

Fire pits will be set up around the concourse - stop by our concessions stands to pick up a s'mores making kit and warm holiday themed beverage items.

Winter Concessions

Concessions will be available during DiamondFest, and will serve a mix of traditional concessions and winter specials. Specialty drinks and bar areas will also be open during the event. Locations to be announced.

To bring this event to life, the Boxcars partnered with new Hagerstown bar, restaurant, and event space, The Brick House Tavern and Morgan Hall. The Brick House Tavern will bring a space to gather, celebrate, and feel at home to downtown Hagerstown.

"We're thrilled to be part of Hagerstown's continued growth and proud to partner with the Flying Boxcars and Meritus Park on this year's DiamondFest," said Jay Hanckel, General Manager of The Brick House Tavern and Head of Restaurant Development for Guesthouse Hagerstown. "Events like this are exactly why we chose to open our doors here-to be part of something bigger and truly special. At Brick House Tavern, our mission is to bring people together over great food, drinks, and good times. We can't wait to kick off the holiday season alongside so many local families and our neighbors."

"Brick House Tavern will officially open this fall, alongside sister company Morgan Hall, our private event space," Hankckel said. "We'll be serving a bold and diverse menu that blends southern sophistication with elevated bar favorites, craft cocktails, and local brews."

"The Flying Boxcars ownership and staff are excited to showcase Meritus Park to further enhance the experience families have in Downtown Hagerstown," said Boxcars General Manager David Blenckstone. "We thank Jay and the team at Brick House Tavern for their partnership and think DiamondFest will be a great way for families to enjoy beautiful Meritus Park outside of the baseball season."

Stay tuned to Flyingboxcars.com and Flying Boxcars social channels for updates on ticketing, and news regarding DiamondFest.

The Brick House Tavern is set to open in Fall of 2025. Stay tuned to @thebrickhousetavern & @MorganHallHagertown on Instagram for updates on their Grand Opening and upcoming staffing needs.







