Blue Crabs Swept by the Ducks After 8-6 Loss

July 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Southern Maryland suffered a three-game sweep following an 8-6 loss to the Long Island Ducks on Thursday.

Garrett Martin got the start but ran into trouble early as the Ducks scored three runs in the first inning. Southern Maryland answered back in the bottom of the frame.

Jackson Loftin smacked a solo home run to left for his ninth of the season to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Then, following back-to-back walks issued to Cael Chatham and Alejandro De Aza, Dondre Hubbard roped an RBI single to left.

After Brett Barrera walked to load the bases, Zach Racusin shot a flair into centerfield, scoring De Aza to tie the game at three.

Long Island scored one in the third and one in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead, but Southern Maryland nabbed one back in the fifth courtesy of an opposite field home run by Pearce Howard.

Long Island tallied runs in the sixth and seventh, putting them ahead 7-4 before the Crabs scored twice in the seventh. Barrera and Willie Estrada each registered RBI base hits to bring the Crabs within one and make it a 7-6 ballgame.

In the ninth, Long Island tacked on an insurance run to make it 8-6. They would hold on for the win and complete the sweep over Southern Maryland.

The Blue Crabs have now lost a season-high six games in a row and fall to 40-36 overall and 4-9 in the second half. Southern Maryland will host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars to a three-game series beginning Friday night with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from Regency Furniture Stadium.







