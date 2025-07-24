High Point Rockers Add Former MLB Hurler Sam Clay to Roster

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers on Thursday announced the signing of former MLB pitcher Sam Clay. A left-hander, Clay was with the Washington Nationals in 2021 and 2022 while also spending time in 2022 with the New York Mets.

Clay, 32, has spent the last two seasons pitching in Mexico for clubs based in Tabasco, Yucatan, Aquascalientes and Puebla. A fourth round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2014, he progressed through the Twins farm system before becoming a free agent following the 2020 season. He made his MLB debut in 2021 and appeared in 58 games for the Nationals that season.

A former pitcher at Georgia Tech, Clay went 6-1 in two seasons as a Yellow Jacket and was on the mound to record the final out in Georgia Tech's win over Maryland in the 2014 ACC Championship game.

Clay is expected to join the Rockers today and be available for tonight's contest with the Charleston Dirty Birds at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.







