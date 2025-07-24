Hits Aplenty in Ducks Sweep of Blue Crabs

July 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks third baseman Troy Viola

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jim McKenzie) Long Island Ducks third baseman Troy Viola(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jim McKenzie)

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 8-6 on Thursday morning in the final game of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Long Island took an immediate 3-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on Ivan Castillo's RBI double and Troy Viola's two-run home run to left field off Southern Maryland starting pitcher Garrett Martin. The Blue Crabs answered right back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame against Ducks starter Tim Melville by way of a Jackson Loftin leadoff roundtripper and RBI base hits from Dondrei Hubbard and Zach Racusin.

The Flock took a 4-3 edge in the third on Taylor Kohlwey's RBI single and made it 5-3 in their favor in the fourth when Viola was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Southern Maryland got to within 5-4 in the fifth on Pearce Howard's solo tater. The visitors tacked on a run in the sixth to make it 6-4 on Beer's RBI two-base hit.

Castillo gave the Flock their second three-run advantage in the seventh at 7-4 with a run-scoring single. The Blue Crabs cut the deficit to 7-6 in the bottom of the frame on consecutive RBI singles by Giovanni Digiacomo and Willie Estrada. Beer gave Long Island a king-sized insurance run in the ninth as he blasted a two-out solo home run to right centerfield, and with two runs in his back pocket, Michael Reed closed the contest out by inducing Alejandro De Aza to ground out to Castillo at second base for his first save in a Ducks uniform as Long Island completed a three-game series sweep.

Melville (4-1) was the winner as the right-hander tossed five innings while allowing four runs on six hits and five walks to go along with four strikeouts. Martin (2-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned) on 10 hits across five innings pitched, walking and striking out two.

Castillo had four hits, including a double, along with a pair of RBIs and runs scored and a stolen base, while Beer singled, doubled, homered, drove in two runs, scored a run and walked twice.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open up a three-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander David Griffin (5-1, 4.14) gets the start for the Ducks against a Revolution starter who is to be announced.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 29, to open a three-game set against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 716 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.