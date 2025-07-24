Former Louisville Standout Joins Lexington Legends

Lexington, KY - Garret Pike is returning to the Bluegrass to play baseball again, moving east to now play for the first place Lexington Legends.

The former Louisville Cardinal grew up in northern Ohio, on the outskirts of Toledo. Native to Lucas County in Ohio, Garret attended Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse. In his senior year, he hit for a .534 batting average with 53 RBIs and 9 homeruns. Despite being primarily an infield, Pike also stepped onto the mound for the Generals and logged an 8-2 record with just a 1.48 ERA. That season he was named to the MaxPreps All-American Second Team. He was also named to the First Team in the All-League rosters for both varsity basketball and varsity football.

Heading into his college career, Garret elected to stay local and play for the University of Toledo. He immediately made an impact for the Rockets, starting in 46 games, hitting .344 with 6 homeruns and 29 RBIs. He was named for the All-MAC Second Team and the MAC All-Tournament Team in that 2022 freshman season. His sophomore year, Garret tied the Toledo record for the second-most homeruns in a season. While started 45 games, he hit for a .314 average while belting 15 homers (5th in the MAC) and 54 RBIs (4th in the MAC). He was again named to the All-MAC Second Team.

In his junior season he broke that homerun record. While batting .360 (6th in the MAC), Garret hit 21 homers, a new Toledo record, totaling 42 in his career, also a new Toledo record. He also collected 55 RBIs (8th in the MAC) and 61 runs scored (2nd in the MAC). He collected a host of awards that season, including MAC All-Tournament Team, MAC All-Defensive Team, and the All-MAC First Team. He was also named to the All-America Third Team and All-East Region First Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association. After leaving his name all over the Toledo record book, Garret transferred to the University of Louisville for his senior season. He started 53 games for the Cardinals, tallying a .297 batting average with 4 homers and 40 RBIs, and sharing the most doubles on the team with 19. He was an important impact for his team in Omaha that eventually fell just one game short of the College World Series Finals.

Now, Garret moves east, suiting up in the blue and green of the Lexington Legends. After being signed on July 17th, he made his professional debut on July 20th against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. He made an immediate impression during a 10-6 victory in an important division title battle. Garret came to the plate 4 times, knocking three singles and getting hit by one pitch - he also swiped two stolen bases and scored twice. In the top of the ninth inning he made an impressive sliding catch in right field to help seal the victory. The kid from Monclova has a bright future, launched at home with Toledo and blossoming right here in the Bluegrass. He's certain to be a huge impact for a team looking for its first division title since 2021.

Garret's alma matter, Anthony Wayne High School, won its first state championship this season. Championships are in his blood.

