Jackson Loftin Walks-Off Hagerstown to Secure Weekend Sweep

July 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs capped off a successful weekend series by sweeping the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. The final game of the series began on Sunday before being suspended after two outs in the top of the first inning due to weather. The game was made up on Monday.

Hagerstown opened the scoring in the first. After a leadoff single by Tyler Williams, Cary Arbolida smacked a triple to right field to give the Boxcars a 1-0 lead.

Southern Maryland answered back in the fourth inning when Dondrei Hubbard launched his fifth home run of the season to left field, tying the game at 1-1.

After a stalemate in the middle to late innings, the Blue Crabs found life in the bottom of the ninth. Pearce Howard reached with a one out single for Ryan McCarthy single with two outs. Jackson Loftin then looped a single into shallow left-center, scoring Howard from second to walk it off and give the Blue Crabs a 2-1 win.

With the win, Southern Maryland has won three straight. They outscored Hagerstown 27-to-9 during the series.

Andrew Thurman tossed another gem, going six innings and allowing just one run on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters. Dalton Ross, Cody Thompson and Andre Scrubb all tossed scoreless frames in relief.

For Thurman is was his third quality start of the season as Scrubb got the win in relief and is now 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

Southern Maryland improves to 43-36 overall and 7-9 in the second half. They will travel to Charleston, West Virginia to take on the Dirty Birds. The two teams will face-off in a doubleheader on Tuesday night with game one beginning at 5:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2025

Jackson Loftin Walks-Off Hagerstown to Secure Weekend Sweep - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.