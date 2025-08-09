Strong Pitching Delivers Rockers a Win

August 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers pitching staff spun a five-hitter and beat Southern Maryland 4-2 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,241 at Truist Point. Starter Mike Devine (W, 2-1) held the Blue Crabs to four hits over six innings while the Rockers bullpen allowed only one hit over the final three innings in a dominant pitching performance.

With the win, the Rockers continue to hold the Atlantic League's top overall record at 57-35 while Southern Maryland fell to 48-43 overall and 12-16 in the second half. The Rockers are 15-13 in the second half and trailed both Gastonia and Lexington whose games were still in progress Saturday night.

Southern Maryland took a 2-0 lead in the second, using a double by Brett Barrera and a single by Jamari Baylor along with an RBI groundout by Alejandro De Aza.

The Rockers tied the game in the third when D.J. Burt hit a solo homer, his third of the year. Luis Gonzalez then singled and scored on a double by Ben Aklinski to make it a 2-2 game.

The Rockers moved ahead in the sixth when Blue Crabs starter Connor Overton (L, 0-3) started the frame with a walk to Drew Mendoza. After stealing second, Mendoza scored on a single by Alex Dickerson for a 3-2 Rockers lead. High Point added an insurance run following a walk to Luke Napleton and an RBI single by Burt that pushed Dickerson across the plate.

Devine went six innings, allowing four hits and two runs with one walk and two strikeouts. Gabe Klobosits pitched around a single in the seventh while striking out three. Cam Cotter put the Crabs down in order in the eighth and Jameson McGrane had a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth to earn his 11th save of the season and the 100th save of his professional career. Rockers pitchers retired 17 of the last 18 Southern Maryland batters.

Burt and Dickerson were the lone Rockers with a pair of hits among High Point's seven-hit attack. Barrera had two of SMD's five hits on the night.

The final game of the six-series is slated for a 4:05 p.m. start on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. The Rockers will send LHP Ben Wereski (0-1, 4.61) to the mound to face Southern Maryland RHP Jalen Miller (7-4, 3.89). Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.







