Flying Boxcars Defeat Ducks in Seesaw Matchup

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 7-5 on Saturday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

The Flying Boxcars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning On Gary Mattis' run-scoring single against Ducks starting pitcher Jonah Dipoto. Long Island made it 2-1 in their favor in the third on RBI doubles from Kole Kaler and Ivan Castillo versus Hagerstown starting pitcher Jonh Henriquez. The Flying Boxcars scored three times in the bottom of the frame for a 4-2 advantage by way of a two-run single from Bryce Cannon and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ossie Abreu.

The Flock scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to tie the game at four on Seth Beer's two-out RBI base hit to centerfield and Kaler's sacrifice fly to left. Hagerstown scored twice in the last of the sixth to go back out in front 6-4 on a Tyler Williams RBI double and Aaron Takacs sacrifice fly. Long Island cut the deficit in half in the seventh on Beer's run-scoring groundout, but Williams' two-out RBI single in the eighth closed out the scoring to give the home team the victory.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Dipoto gave up five runs on six hits across five and one-third innings pitched, walking five and striking out three. Henriquez allowed three runs on four hits in four and two-thirds innings of work to go along with four walks and three strikeouts. Branden Noriega (1-0) notched the win after allowing one run on one hit in two and a pair of strikeouts in two innings out of the bullpen. Ryan Langford (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering a run on one hit and a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning. Rafael Kelly struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save of the season.

River Town led the way at the plate for Long Island with two singles, a pair of runs scored, a walk and three stolen bases.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game set on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Tim Melville (4-1, 4.57) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars lefty Anthony Imhoff (0-5, 7.90).

