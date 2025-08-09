Southern Maryland Falls to High Point, 4-2

August 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell in Saturday night's contest against the High Point Rocker by a final score of 4-2.

The Blue Crabs opened the scoring in the second inning. After a leadoff double by Brett Barrera, Jamari Baylor found the breakthrough with an RBI single. After Baylor stole second base and advanced to third on an error by Rockers catcher Luke Napleton, Alejandro De Aza brought Baylor across to score on an RBI groundout.

High Point, though, would score twice in the third and twice in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead. The Rockers outhit the Crabs seven to five.

Connor Overton was dealt the loss after 5.2 innings, where he allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters. Rafi Vazquez pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief.

With the loss, the Crabs fall to 48-43 overall and 12-16 in the second half. The Crabs will look to take the series finale on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 4:05 p.m.







