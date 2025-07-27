Dominant Pitching Leads Lancaster

For the eighth straight time, the Lancaster Stormers have taken two of three in a series.

Max Green fired six shutout innings, and the Lancaster pen continued their brilliant work in a 3-0 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks Sunday afternoon at SIUH Community Park.

With the win, the Stormers remained in sole possession of first place in the North Division's second half.

Green (4-5) yielded three singles over his six innings while walking one, hitting a batter and striking out three. His only challenge came in the fifth inning when Pablo Sandoval led off with a sharp single through the right side and was forced at second on a grounder by Vaun Brown. Cristhian Rodriguez singled through the right side, sending Brown to second. The pair executed a double steal, but Green induced a pop up to second from Drew Maggi and retired Eddy Diaz on a fly ball to center to end the threat.

Jackson Rees struck out the side in order in the sixth inning. Cody Stashak pitched a clean eighth thanks to a diving stop by third baseman Nick Ward on a smash by Maggi leading off the inning. Gerson Moreno yielded a one-out single to Matt Scheffler before striking out Brandon Martorano and Sandoval to close out the day.

Ward slammed a pair of homers for the bulk of Lancaster's offense. The lefty took the second pitch from Ofelky Peralta (0-1) out of the yard to right field leading off the game. He also connected off reliever Matt Reitz in the sixth.

Lancaster's other run came in the third. A one-out walk to Joseph Carpenter was followed by a two-out double to left by Alex Isola and Andrew Semo being hit by a pitch to load the bases. Yeison Coca picked up a walk to force home the run.

The Stormers will open a three-game series at WellSpan Park on Tuesday night. Right-hander Noah Skirrow (10-3) will make the start for the Stormers. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:25 to catch the action.

NOTES: Lancaster left 10 runners on base, the sixth straight game the team has reached double figures...The win was Green's 16th as a Stormer...It was Lancaster's second shutout in four days and fourth of the season...Ward had the club's fifth multi-homer game of the season...It was also his 28th multi-hit game.







