Ducks Sweep Revs to Complete Perfect Road Trip

July 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 7-5 in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead just two batters into the contest as River Town blasted a one-out solo home run to right field against Revolution starting pitcher Kevin Miranda. Long Island made it 4-0 in their favor in the second on Ed Johnson's sacrifice fly, Town's RBI single and Ivan Castillo's run-scoring double. York got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the frame courtesy of Jailyn Davis' sacrifice fly and Jeremy Arocho's run-scoring base knock versus Long Island starter Ryan Sandberg.

The home team got to within 4-3 in the fourth on Jeffrey Wehler's RBI single and tied the game in the fifth on Bubba Alleyne's sacrifice fly, with both runs coming against Ducks reliever Bernardo Flores. The back-and-forth tilt remained deadlocked until the 11th, when Kole Kaler put the Flock ahead with a three-run home run to right off Mauricio Llovera for his third big fly of the campaign as Long Island completed the weekend sweep.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Sandberg allowed two runs on four hits in two innings pitched, walking a striking out a pair. Miranda gave up four runs on six hits over three innings of work to go along with a walk and a strikeout. Braydon Nelson (2-1) picked up the win with a scoreless inning on one hit allowed and two strikeouts. Llovera (4-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering three runs (two earned) on two hits in one inning pitched, walking and striking out one. Jacob Asa closed the game out after allowing an unearned run on one hit in one inning on the mound for his second save of the season.

Town had three hits, including a home run along with two RBIs and a run scored, while Kaler two hits, a home run, three RBIs and a run scored as Long Island won all six games on their road trip to Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Ducks return home on Tuesday night to open a three-game set with the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Right-hander Jonah Dipoto (3-2, 2.92) gets the start for the Ducks against a FerryHawks starter who is to be announced.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 716 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.