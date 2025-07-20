Lexington's Streak Extends to Six with a 10-6 Win over Southern Maryland

Lexington, KY - After winning the series with convincing victories in the past two games, the Legends looked to secure the sweep over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs as they played in a midday showdown. Ben Ferrer got the start for Lexington while Southern Maryland put Shawn Semple on the mound.

The Blue Crabs leaped out to an early lead when Ethan Wilson left the yard to drive in the first two runs of the game. Lexington struck right back, however, as Curtis Terry and Brian Fuentes laid down RBI singles to tie the game right back up. This was followed by an RBI single from Ryan McCarthy that plated Fuentes and put Lexington ahead. The lead would not last long as Southern Maryland's Ryan McCarthy waxed a ball over the left field fence to tie it back up in the second. Garrett Pike was able to find a lead-off single for his first professional hit and stolen base in the bottom of the second. Pike was then driven in by Paul Winland, who bounced one off the center field wall to put the Legneds back in the lead.

The fourth inning was innocuous for both teams as neither could gain an inch, but Garrett Pike was able to find his second lead-off hit of the game. Southern Maryland was able to tie it up once again in the fifth when Brett Barrera laid down an RBI single to drive in one run. However, Lexington would get a break in the bottom of the fifth when an overthrown ball to first allowed Curtis Terry to come home. They continued to trade blows as Southern Maryland struck back immediately in the sixth as Jamari Baylor left the yard on the first pitch he saw to tie the game back up at 5-5 going into the final three frames.

Southern Maryland pulled ahead in the seventh as Jackson Loftin snuck home while the Legends' infield was preoccupied with turning a play at first. The Legends didn't bow there however, as Isaias Quiroz sent one flying into the parking lot to make it a 7-6 game. Lexington continued to grow its lead when Garrett Pike snuck home on a fielder's choice before Cutis Terry bounced off the wall in left for an RBI double that made it a 10-6 ballgame. Carson Lambert came into the game in the eighth and tallied two strikeouts before Jonathan Haab came in to close out the game and secure the win in the ninth.

The Legends get the win 10-6 as they complete their second sweep of the homestand. Lexington's player of the game is Garrett Pike, who went three for three and had two steals in his first-ever professional game. The win was awarded to Hollis Fanning, who earned his first win of the season, and Jonathan Haab earned his 11th save of the year. The loss was given to Shawn Semple, whose record now stands at 5-5 on the season. The Legends' winning streak now stands at 6 as they head on the road to take on the Gastonia Ghost Peppers starting July 22nd.







