Dirty Birds Outlast Ducks in Extra Inning Slugfest

July 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Charleston Dirty Birds 17-16 in 12 innings on Sunday evening in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Second inning two-run home runs by Alsander Womack to center field and James Nelson to left field gave Charleston an early 4-0 lead. Zach Daniels' RBI double and Womack's two-run homer in the third made it 7-0.

Long Island got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third when River Town tripled and scored on a passed ball. However, the Dirty Birds got the run back on Keon Barnum's solo homer to center in the fourth. Justin O'Conner's sac fly to center in the bottom of the fourth trimmed the Ducks deficit to 8-2, but solo homers by Nelson in the sixth and Joseph Rosa in the seventh widened the gap to eight.

The Ducks offense then erupted for seven runs in the seventh to make it a 10-9 ballgame. Bases loaded walks by River Town and Seth Beer, an RBI double by Troy Viola, a three-run home run by Taylor Kohlwey and a balk that plated Cody Thomas highlighted the inning.

Chad Sedio's two-run homer to left in the eighth pushed Charleston's lead to 12-9, but Long Island closed back to within one in the bottom of the frame on Viola's sac fly to center and Thomas' RBI single up the middle. Daniels' solo homer in the ninth made it 13-11 Dirty Birds, but the Ducks answered in the bottom of the ninth to tie it on River Town's RBI double and a wild pitch that plated Town.

Charleston took a 14-13 lead in the 11th on Vinnie Pestano Jr.'s RBI single to right, but Chris Roller's RBI single to left in the bottom of the 11th tied the game back up. The Dirty Birds took the lead for good in the 12th on Sedio's two-run homer to right and Barnum's solo homer to left. Viola's sac fly and Ivan Castillo's RBI fielder's choice in the bottom of the 12th rounded out the scoring.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Juan Hillman lasted three innings for the Ducks, surrendering seven runs on nine hits with four strikeouts. David Lebron tossed six innings for the Dirty Birds, allowing two runs (one earned) on three

hits and three walks while striking out seven. Edison Suriel (2-3) got the win despite allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks in two innings. Brad Case (2-3) took the loss, conceding three runs (two earned) on two hits in one inning.

Town led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs, three runs and two walks. Viola added two hits, three RBIs and two runs, while Thomas chipped in with two hits, an RBI, a run and three walks.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to begin a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (4-3, 3.40) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Andrew Thurman (5-1, 5.23).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 29, to open a three-game set against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 716 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.