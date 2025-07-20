Series Win Streak Continues

July 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

For the sixth consecutive series, the Lancaster Stormers have taken two out of three.

Scott Kelly drove in three runs while Nick Lucky and Mason Martin homered in a 10-2 Stormers win over the High Point Rockers Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game set against the first half Southern champs.

It was the Stormers' first double-digit run output in 10 days as the club rapped out 16 hits in the matinee contest.

Nick Lucky opened the offense with a homer that just cleared the wall down the right field line leading off the second inning against Jonah Scolaro (3-4). Lancaster did not score again until Alex Isola cranked a double into the left field corner and scored on a Kelly single punched into left center in the fourth.

Lancaster busted the game wide open in the bottom of the sixth, sending 11 batters to the plate, knocking out seven hits and producing six runs. Ariel Sandoval and Lucky picked up back-to-back singles to start the inning. Scolaro was pulled after Isola flied to the warning track in left for the first out. Daniel Blair was greeted by Kelly's two-run double slapped down the right field line. Evan Alexander walked, and Slater Schield also lined a two-bagger into the right field corner for a 5-0 lead. Nick Ward chased Blair with a two-run double to left, and Yeison Coca capped the scoring with a single into center.

Martin jolted a 431' homer in the bottom of the eighth for Lancaster's final two runs. Braxton Davidson homered to right center, and Aidan Brewer doubled home a run in the ninth to get High Point on the board.

Luke McCollough started for the Stormers and pitched four scoreless innings before departing. Jackson Rees picked the game up in the fifth inning and was relieved by Phil Diehl (1-4) with one out in the sixth. Diehl retired all five batters he faced, three on strikes. Cody Stashak and Gerson Moreno finished the afternoon.

Lancaster will entertain Hagerstown on Tuesday evening. Max Green (3-4) will take the hill against right-hander Julian Minaya (0-6). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball at 6:40 to follow the action.

NOTES: Martin's homer was his first since July 3...Since Nick Ward and Yeison Coca were reversed in the batting order, Ward has gone 6-for-16 with three walks, and Coca is 8-for-19...Daniel Amaral was placed on the injured list prior to the game on Sunday, and Billy Sullivan was removed from the inactive list...Lancaster and High Point split the season series at three games apiece.







