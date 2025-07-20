Crabs Swept in Lexington After 10-6 Loss on Sunday

Southern Maryland was swept in Lexington after a 10-6 loss on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

Southern Maryland took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. With two outs, Brett Barrera walked before Ethan Wilson smacked a two-run blast, his 11th of the season. Lexington answered back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning before the Crabs tied it at 3-3 in the second courtesy of a solo home run from Ryan McCarthy.

Lexington took a 4-3 lead with a run in the second.

Following a one out single and a stolen base by Jackson Loftin in the fifth, Brett Barrera tied the ballgame at four with an RBI single. But Legends took the lead once more in the bottom of the inning.

Southern Maryland took the lead with a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. Jamari Baylor spanked a solo home run before Barrera brought Loftin home on a groundout. But an explosive five-run seventh inning by the Legends blew the game wide open and gave Lexington a 10-6 lead.

Southern Maryland falls to 40-33 overall and 4-6 in the second half. The Crabs will head home to begin a six-game homestand, including series against Long Island and Hagerstown.

The Crabs will welcome the Ducks on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.







