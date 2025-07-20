Rockers Downed by Lancaster Sunday, 10-2

LANCASTER, Pa. - The Lancaster Stormers scored a 10-2 win over the High Pont Rockers on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Penn Medicine Park. The Stormers banged out 16 hits and kept the Rockers scoreless until the ninth inning as Lancaster took the series two games to one.

High Point continues to own the best overall record in the Atlantic League at 47-28. High Point is in second place in the Atlantic League's South Division in the second half at 6-6 and trail 8-3 Lexington.

Nick Lucky's solo homer to right leading off the second inning put the Stormers in front 1-0. Lancaster led 2-0 through five frames after Rockers starter Jonah Scolaro (L, 3-4) allowed a fourth inning double to Alex Isola and an RBI single to Scott Kelly.

Lancaster scored six times in the sixth inning, tagging Scolaro for two runs and adding four more off reliever Daniel Blair.

The Rockers scored both of their runs in the top of the ninth off reliever Gerson Moreno. Braxton Davidson hit a solo homer, his ninth of the year and third in the last four games, to put High Point on the board. D.J. Burt added a single and he scored on a double by Aidan Brewer.

Lancaster's Phillip Diehl (W, 1-4) earned the win in relief of starter Luke McCollough who limited the Rockers to just three hits through the first four innings.

The Rockers will return home and have an off-day on Monday. They start a six-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point against the Charleston Dirty Birds. The Rockers will play three games with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers next weekend.







