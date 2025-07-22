Rockers Double up Dirty Birds

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Ben Aklinski and Alex Dickerson each hit home runs and combined to drive in five runs as the High Point Rockers opened a three-game series with a 6-3 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds Tuesday night at Truist Point.

With a loss by the York Revolution on Tuesday night, the Rockers continue to hold the Atlantic League's top overall record at 48-28 while York fell to 47-29. High Point is 7-6 in the second half and are in second place behind South Division leader Lexington.

Aklinski wiped out a 2-0 deficit with a three-run homer in the sixth, his 19th of the year. Dickerson blasted his eighth homer of the year, a two-run shot in the eighth, to put the Rockers up 5-2.

The Dirty Birds earned the first run of the game in the third inning with a sacrifice fly from James Nelson, allowing Benjamin Blackwell to score off Rockers' starting pitcher Ben Wereski to give the Dirty Birds a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Dirty Birds' Jonathan Soto laid down a bunt single that straddled the first base line for a base hit, allowing Alsander Womack to score from third.

Aklinski's homer in the sixth came off Charleston starter Jamison Hill (L, 2-8) who allowed five hits and three runs over six innings while striking out seven.

Dickerson's homer in the eighth preceded a walk to Aklinski who then stole second and scored on an RBI single from Jack Conley and gave the Rockers a 6-2 lead.

The Dirty Birds were able to score an unearned run in the top of the ninth after a double by Zach Daniels and a pair of Rockers errors.

Jameson McGrane was able to retire the final batter of the game to earn his seventh save of the season.

The Rockers will take on the Dirty Birds again on Wednesday for the second game of a three-game series at 6:35 pm at Truist Point.

NOTES: RJP David Hess made his second appearance with Rockers tonight, his first at Truist Point. He tossed two innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out a pair.. . The Rocker reacquired INF Carlos Amezquita and he was activated in time for Tuesday's game. .. Nick Longhi placed on the injured list on Tuesday while Jack Conley was activated from the inactive list. .. On Monday, RHP reliever Stevie Branche informed the Rockers that he will be retiring. .. Branche was 2-2 in 29 appearances with a 5.65 ERA, three saves, and 45 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.







