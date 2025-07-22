Dirty Birds Hit 10 Home Runs to Tie Professional Baseball Record

On Sunday night, the Charleston Dirty Birds line-up combined to hit 10 home runs, which ties the professional record. The last time a team hit 10 home runs was on September 14, 1987 by the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 12 home runs were blasted by James Nelson (2), Keon Barnum (2), Chad Sedio (2), Alsander Womack (2), Zach Daniels, and Joseph Rosa. Their offensive contribution propelled the Dirty Birds to a 17-16 win after 12 innings of play.

"PJ always attracts great hitters to play for him and he always brings out the best in them," said Dirty Birds Owner/CEO Andy Shea. "This was an incredible team accomplishment!"

Charleston sits in second place in the second half with a 6-5 record. They travel to High Point for a three-game series before being playing at GoMart Ballpark July 25-August 3.

