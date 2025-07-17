Peeps Wins #500

July 17, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

When Gerson Moreno struck out Tyler Williams in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 7-6 victory at Hagerstown, history was made.

The strikeout, with the tying run at third, sealed the 500th managerial win for skipper Ross Peeples, only the ninth manager to win that many in Atlantic League history.

Peeples was chased down with team members carrying an ice bucket following the win.

"I am very blessed to be in this situation," said Peeples. "I have to thank My Lord and Savior for blessing me with this opportunity to be around some great people and to be part of a great organization. Mike (Reynolds) and Bob (Zuckerman) have been very good to me. I also have to thank my wife and kids with putting up with me for eight seasons and for the support they give me each and every day."

In the process of getting Peeples the milestone victory, the Stormers also won their fifth straight series and took over first place in the North.

The win, specifically that final out, did not come easily. Moreno retired the first two batters of the ninth. Dante Leach lofted a fly ball toward the left field corner that looked to be the 27th out, but Evan Alexander lost control for a two-base error. Justin Acal drew a four-pitch walk to put the tying run at first, and Roidel Martinez, following a lengthy battle, singled into right field to second the tying run to third. Williams struck out on three pitches as Moreno picked up his second straight save and fourth of the season.

Lancaster had broken a 5-5 tie in the top of the eighth inning on consecutive two-out RBI singles to left by Mason Martin and Slater Schield. Both came on shallow pop flies that landed between left fielder Gary Mattis and the shortstop, Acal, off Mac Conklin (0-2).

The early lead belonged to the Stormers as Alexander followed walks to Joe Campagna and Daniel Amaral with a two-out triple to right center. Alexander scored a third run on a single into right by Yeison Coca.

Starter Noah Skirrow was nearly untouched for six innings, other than a quick burst in the fourth when Ossie Abreu doubled to right, and Joe DeLuca homered to right, cutting the lead to 3-2. Skirrow faced only three Hagerstown hitters in each of his other five innings, throwing his fifth quality start.

The Stormers scored a run in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Joseph Carpenter and Ariel Sandoval. Nick Ward picked up Alexander from third with a ground ball to produce a 5-2 lead.

That lead escaped in the seventh. Phil Diehl allowed singles to Cary Arbolida and Gary Mattis. Diehl picked up a second out when Bryce Cannon flied out to left, but Leach crushed a two-run double to left. Scott Engler replaced Diehl and fired two wild pitches in the midst of a walk to Acal, allowing the tying run to score.

Cody Stashak (2-0) was awarded the win with a perfect eighth inning, in which he struck out two.

The Stormers head home to face the High Point Rockers on Friday at 6:45. Michael McAvene (2-1) will make the start for the Stormers against right-hander Finn del Bonta-Smith (0-0). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: The Stormers are 7-7 in games that have been tied entering the final two scheduled innings...Alexander and Coca each had three-hit games...Alexander's triple was the 10th for the team and only the fourth by someone other than Nick Lucky...Alexander also stole two bases in the game.







