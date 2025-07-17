Ducks Mash in Matinee for Series Win at Staten Island

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-3 on Thursday morning in the rubber game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

The FerryHawks struck first in the third inning on a leadoff solo homer to right field by Alberto Osuna off Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg. Drew Maggi's solo homer to center in the fourth doubled Staten Island's lead to two.

The Ducks rallied to take a 4-2 lead in the fifth on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of River Town, an RBI single by Ivan Castillo and a two-run double by Seth Beer. Kole Kaler's RBI single down the left field line in the sixth gave the Flock a three-run advantage. JC Encarnacion's RBI double to left and Justin O'Conner's two-run double to left-center ballooned the lead to 8-2 in the seventh. Nicholas Decker's ninth inning RBI single rounded out the scoring.

Sandberg (4-3) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt Reitz (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on four hits in one inning with one strikeout. Staten Island starter Alex Mack took a no-decision but pitched four scoreless innings, yielding two this and walk while striking out six.

O'Conner led the Ducks offense with three hits, including two doubles, two RBIs and a run. Encarnacion added two hits, an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases, while Castillo added two hits, an RBI, a run and a steal.

The Ducks return home on Friday night to begin a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Portable Fans, courtesy of Sunrise Credit Services Inc. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Right-hander Jonah Dipoto (1-2, 3.21) gets the start for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty Kyle McGowin (2-5, 3.23).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

