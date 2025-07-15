Ducks Swing Past Staten Island in Series Opener

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 6-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Staten Island took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a leadoff solo home run to center field by Tyler Dearden off Ducks starter Juan Hillman. Long Island responded with a three-spot in the third off FerryHawks starter Wesley Scott, as Taylor Kohlwey's two-run single to left and Troy Viola's RBI single to right put the Flock in front.

It stayed that way until the seventh when a two-run single to left by Ivan Castillo extended the Ducks lead to 5-1. JC Encarnacion's 398-foot solo homer to the batter's eye in center field in the eighth made it a five-run game. The FerryHawks rallied for three runs in the ninth on an RBI double by Cristhian Rodriguez, a passed ball that scored Kolby Johnson and a sac fly by Dearden. However, the hosts would get no closer.

Hillman took a no-decision, tossing four and two-thirds innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and seven walks with a pair of strikeouts. Nolan Clenney (1-0) earned the win with two perfect innings of relief, striking out two. Scott (4-5) took the loss, conceding three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings with four strikeouts. Keynan Middleton picked up his first save as a Duck after recording the game's final two outs.

Castillo led the Ducks offense with three hits, two RBIs and a run. Viola also added three hits and an RBI, while River Town had a hit, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Langford (0-0, 4.95) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks lefty Christian Allegretti (4-3, 4.47).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 18, to begin a three-game set against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Portable Fans, courtesy of Sunrise Credit Services Inc. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

