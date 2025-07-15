Door Shut On Stormers

Jack Weisenburger gave up very little. When he did, Ozzie Abreu was there to back him up.

The Hagerstown starter yielded five hits in seven innings, and Abreu made a series of highlight reel plays as the Flying Boxcars defeated the Lancaster Stormers, 5-1, in the opener of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Weisenburger walked one and struck out nine and did not allow a ball out of the infield in the air until a fly ball to shallow left by Mason Martin in the sixth inning.

There were a number of tough playss, all in Abreu's direction at third. With two outs and a runner at second in the opening inning, Ariel Sandoval smoked a one hopper right to third.

In the second, Daniel Amaral hit a topper on the left side on which Abreu cut in front of shortstop Justin Acal to gun down the speedy hitter. In the fourth, Sandoval hit a smash down the third base line. Abreu made the diving stop and gunned the throw across the diamond, nipping Sandoval at the bag. Two batters later, Abreu pulled off a stunning play. Joe Campagna drilled what appeared to be a certain double down the line. Abreu made the diving stop, rolled over, threw from his back and got it to first baseman Bryce Cannon on one hop and in time.

Hagerstown provided all of the necessary support in the bottom of the first off Luke McCollough (0-1). Tyler Williams led off with a single under the glove of third baseman Nick Ward. Williams stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored when Abreu grounded a ball on the right side that eluded Nick Lucky's diving attempt.

Abreu later scored on a clean single by Gary Mattis.

Those were the only two runs allowed by McCollough in his five innings of work. The young right-hander walked one and fanned five while allowing five hits, all singles.

Shortstop Justin Acal extended the lead with a bases-loaded, two-out single off A.J. Alexy in the sixth.

Lancaster's lone run came on a long homer by Alex Isola in the seventh. Ward and Isola combined to produce five of the Stormers' seven hits in the game.

The Stormers will send Max Green (2-4) to the hill on Wednesday against fellow lefty Quinton Martinez (0-2). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Ward had his fifth game with three or more hits...Isola is 5-for-11 in the last three games...His homer was Lancaster's first of the road trip.







