York Takes Series Opener over Rockers, 9-2

July 15, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







YORK, Pa. - The High Point Rockers took an early 1-0 lead before the York Revolution scored nine unanswered runs to take a 9-2 win on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

The Rockers, the South Division first half champions and York, the North Division first half champion, have already secured a berth in the postseason playoffs. The York victory leaves the two clubs tied for the best overall record in the Atlantic League at 44-26. High Point is now 3-4 in the second half while York improved to 5-2.

York starter Chris Vallimont (W, 3-1) pitched six innings, holding the Rockers to six hits while striking out 13 without a walk. It marked the most strikeouts by an Atlantic League pitcher this season.

High Point grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when outfielder Luis Gonzalez led off the game with a solo homer, his 14th of the season.

York countered in the bottom of the first with a pair of runs as Jalen Miller doubled off Rockers starter Jonah Scolaro (L, 3-3) and then scored on a wild throw as he was stealing third base. Frankie Tostado singled and moved to second on a single by William Simoneit before scoring on a single off the bat of Shayne Fontana to give the Revs a 2-1 lead.

York's Marty Costes led off the bottom of the third with a solo homer to push York's advantage to 3-1. Jeffrey Wehler and Ryan Higgins each added a solo shot in the fourth for a 5-1 Revs advantage. York then added four runs in the fifth including a stretch of three straight doubles to chase Scolaro and build a 9-1 lead.

Alex Dickerson hit a solo homer with one out in the sixth to pull High Point within 9-2 but the Rockers could get no closer.

Gonzalez finished with three hits for the Rockers while York had 15 hits on the night. Fontana had a pair of hits and a team-high three RBI.

Game two of the series is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start on Wednesday and will be carried live on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the Mixlr app.

NOTES: The Rockers signed and activated a pair of MLB veteran pitchers in righties Gabe Klobosits and David Hess. Hess pitched with the Orioles and is a two-time cancer survivor. Klobosits reached the Majors with Washington and spent the last two years with Gastonia. .. The Rockers traded LHP Mike Esposito to the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League in return for a player to be named later.







Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.