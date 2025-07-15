High Point Rockers Add Two Former MLB Pitchers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have added a pair of veteran Major League pitchers to their roster in right-handers Gabe Klobosits and David Hess. Both players are expected to join the Rockers today in time for High Point's series opener at the York Revolution.

Hess, 32, was in the Baltimore Orioles starting rotation in 2019 after having made his MLB debut vs. Tampa Bay at Camden Yards on May 12, 2018. A former Tennessee Tech hurler, he is a native of Tullahoma, Tenn.

Hess announced in October 2021 that he would undergo chemotherapy for a cancerous germ cell tumor in his chest. The cancer returned in 2023 which started another round of surgeries and chemotherapy. During his battle, Hess and his wife Devin received support from his former Orioles teammate Trey Mancini, also a cancer survivor, and the Trey Mancini Foundation.

Earlier this year, Hess was declared cancer free and began working towards his return to pitching.

Rockers manager Jamie Keefe and Hess' agent, Lee McVey, have a long-standing relationship. Hess reached an agreement to join the Rockers on his birthday, July 10.

Klobosits, 30, is a two-year veteran of the Atlantic League, having pitched for Gastonia in both 2023 and 2024. He was most recently with Cleburne of the American Association. A former pitcher at Auburn, Klobosits was drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2017 and made his MLB debut with the club in 2021. He has also been a part of the Oakland and Toronto organizations.

The Rockers won the Atlantic League's South Division first half championship and are guaranteed a spot in the postseason playoffs. High Point has the best record in the ALPB at 44-25. The Rockers open a six-game road trip with a 6:30 p.m. contest at York tonight.







