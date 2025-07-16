Late Rally Lifts Ferryhawks over Ducks

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-4 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Chris Roller gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a 403-foot solo home run off the scoreboard in left-center field. Staten Island jumped in front 4-1 in the bottom of the third on a bases loaded hit by pitch of Tyler Dearden, a two-run single by Cristhian Rodriguez and an RBI infield single by Pablo Sandoval.

Seth Beer closed to the gap to one in the sixth with a two-run single down the right field line. A two-out bases loaded walk by JC Encarnacion in the seventh tied the game at four. However, a three-run bottom of the seventh, highlighted by RBI singles from Kolby Johnson and Rodriguez, restored Staten Island's three-run lead at 7-4.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Ryan Langford tossed two and two-thirds innings for the Ducks, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Christian Allegretti threw six innings of three-run ball for the FerryHawks, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three. Durbin Feltman (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing a run on four walks in one inning. Justin Alintoff (2-5) took the loss, conceding three runs on four hits and a walk in four innings with one strikeout. Robbie Baker collected his seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Beer led the Ducks offense with two hits and two RBIs. Roller added a homer, two walks and two stolen bases.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (3-3, 3.46) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Alex Mack (2-0, 3.00).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 18, to begin a three-game set against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Portable Fans, courtesy of Sunrise Credit Services Inc. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

