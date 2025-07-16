Thurman Deals in Crabs 6-1 Win over Dirty Birds

July 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Blue Crabs secured the series victory with a 6-1 win over the Dirty Birds on Wednesday.

Andre Thurman dealed his way to his fifth win of the year. He tossed six innings, allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.

The Crabs took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Alejandro De Aza led off the inning with a double to right. He advanced to third on a groundout from Jamari Baylor before Giovanni Digiacomo brought De Aza home with an RBI groundout.

Southern Maryland extended their lead in the fourth scoring three runs on two hits. With the bases loaded and two outs, Sam Dexter smacked a bases-clearing double to give the Crabs a 4-0 lead.

Charleston got on the board in the fourth when Keon Barnum hit a solo blast, but the Crabs tallied insurance runs when Baylor hit an RBI double in both the sixth and eighth inning to take a 6-1 lead.

Following Andrew Thurman was Jarod Wright, Cody Thompson and Brandon McCabe, who all tossed scoreless frames in relief.

With the win, Southern Maryland improves to 40-30 on the season and 4-3 in the second half. The Crabs will go for the sweep on Thursday night with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.