Southern Maryland Scores Twice in the 10th to Take Series Opener in Charleston

July 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs took the series opener against the Charleston Dirty Birds with a 4-3 win after 10 innings.

After going scoreless through three innings, the Crabs took the lead in the fourth. Zach Racusin led off with a single before Ethan Wilson reached on an error. With runners at the corners and one out, Brett Barrera brought Racusin home with an RBI groundout.

Charleston answered back in the bottom of the frame when Alsander Womack smacked a solo blast.

The Dirty Birds took a 2-1 lead when Zach Daniels hit a solo home run, but the Crabs clawed back in the seventh. Giovanni Digiacomo was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before advancing to second on a single from Alejandro De Aza. Digiacomo stole third base before Ryan McCarthy plated him with a sacrifice fly to the game at 2-2.

Tied after nine innings, the Crabs scored twice in the 10th inning. With Willie Estrada beginning the inning at second base, Jackson Loftin reached on a fielder's choice. Brett Barrera then singled to load the bases. Ethan Wilson then singled and advanced to third, and gave the Crabs a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, Charleston nabbed one back but Southern Maryland held onto the lead.

Shawn Semple tossed six innings, allowing two runs on six hits. Cody Thompson threw a scoreless frame before Hennessey tossed two perfect innings. Hennessey earned the win as Andre Scrubb got the save.

The Crabs now improve to 39-30 and 3-3 in the second half. They will face the Dirty Birds at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday for game two of the series.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.