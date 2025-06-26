John Taylor Contract Purchased by the Texas Rangers

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs infielder John Taylor has had his contact by the Texas Rangers, in a deal that was completed on Wednesday, the team announced.

Taylor becomes the first player this season to get his contract purchased, but he joins a list of several Blue Crabs to join affiliates this past year.

Infielder Peyton Eeles (Triple-A Saint Paul Saints) had his contract purchased after just six games with the Crabs during the 2024 season, and Reliever Endrys Briceno, (Triple-A Salt Lake City Bees) signed during the offseason by the Los Angeles Angels Organization.

Taylor, The 24-year-old, on base machine from Bend, Oregon has flourished in his second professional season. Taylor has reached base in 40 of the last 41 games he played with the Blue Crabs and 50 of 52 total games. In 52 games this season, Taylor is batting .288 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs. He has tallied 55 hits, including 23 extra bases. His 55 hits are T-9th in the league. Taylor leads the Atlantic League with 40 walks this season and holds an on-base percentage of .419, which ranks 4th in the league. He also has 13 stolen bases, T-9th in the ALPB.

Taylor came up with a walk off base hit in the bottom of the 10th inning for the Blue Crabs on May 15th against York, while also hitting a leadoff home run and going four for five with five RBIs in his final game as a Blue Crab on June 24th in Hagerstown.

"We are very excited about John getting his contract purchased, we knew this day would be coming because of the person and player he is, and we are so happy for him. He has fun and plays the game the right way and always has a smile on his face, just a great kid to be around and the Rangers are getting something special."

Taylor will report to Single-A Spartanburg.







