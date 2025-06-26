Revs Take Giant Leap Toward First Half Title with Win in Lancaster

(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution lowered its magic number to three to clinch a first half North Division title, downing the Lancaster Stormers 8-2 on Wednesday night at Penn Medicine Park. The Revs increase their division lead to eight games over both Long Island and Lancaster with just 10 to play in the season's first half.

It was a turnaround for the offense with a pair of four-run innings as the Revs scored all eight runs with two outs. That effort supported starter Foster Pace (6-1) who picked up his fifth consecutive victory.

Bubba Alleyne sparked both big rallies out of the eighth spot in the order.

Things got rolling with two outs in the second as Alleyne singled up the middle and stole both second and third base. After Ryan Higgins worked a walk, a passed ball made those stolen bases count as Alleyne raced home with the game's first run. Jalen Miller blasted a two-run homer to left, tying for the team lead with his ninth as York suddenly led 3-0. Marty Costes kept things going by drawing a walk, extending his on-base streak to 36 consecutive games, moving past Donovan Casey (2024) for the third longest streak in franchise history. Costes stole second for the Revs' third steal of the inning, and scored as Frankie Tostado drove an RBI double into the corner in left to make it 4-0.

Lancaster starter Keylan Killgore (2-5) settled in over the next three innings, but Alleyne blooped a single and Higgins walked with one out in the sixth to chase the lefty. With two outs, Costes came through with an RBI single to right off reliever Steven Lacey. Tostado ripped an RBI double into the right field corner, his league-leading 30th in just 52 games played. William Simoneit capped the Revs' second four-run frame of the evening with a two-run single up the middle as the lead exploded to 8-0.

Pace carried a three-hit shutout into the bottom of the sixth, and allowed just a solo homer to center by Mason Martin with one out in the sixth, his final batter faced.

Ian Churchill entered and handled 1.2 scoreless in relief.

Hunter Dula allowed just a short porch solo homer to right by Nick Ward in the eighth, retiring his other three batters.

Mauricio Llovera worked a scoreless ninth to close out the win as the Revs halted a three-game skid which tied their longest all year.

York evens the series and levels the War of the Roses at 4-4 for the year with the victory.

Notes: The Revs' eight-game division lead is a new season best. It comes on the one year anniversary of clinching last year's first half division title. Pace improves to 5-0 with a 3.33 ERA over his last nine starts while the Revs have won each of his last seven starting assignments. Churchill struck out a pair and now has 17 strikeouts in 7.2 innings over his last seven outings. Miller homered for the second straight game. Costes' 36-game on-base streak trails only Carlos Franco's 50-gamer (2022) and Nate Espy's 45-gamer (2007) in Revs history. Tostado (3-for-5) became the league's first to 70 hits on the season (72) while his 30 doubles are three-fifths of the way to a league-record. By comparison, last year's league-leading doubles total was 34 (Gastonia's Jake Gatewood) and York's leader was Jacob Rhinesmith with 28. Simoneit (two RBI) has 18 RBI in his last 14 games.

Up Next: York goes for a series win in Lancaster on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. RHP J.C. Ramirez (0-1, 7.47) faces Lancaster righty Michael McAvene (1-0, 3.98). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







