Legends' Rock Launches Historic Shot into Rarified Air

June 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - Dylan Rock's solo home run in the 1st inning Thursday night at Legends Field not only extended his Atlantic League-record feat of hitting homers in eight consecutive games, it mirrors the Major League Baseball all-time mark of that same eight-game length held by three of baseball's great hitters: Dale Long, Don Mattingly & Ken Griffey Jr.

The big league record dates back to 1956 when Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Long smashed homers in eight straight ballgames. Another left-handed hitting first baseman, Mattingly of the New York Yankees, tied the record in 1987. The last time an MLB player hit round-trippers in eight straight games occurred in 1993 when Griffey Jr. did it as a Seattle Mariners outfielder.

A former collegiate standout for Texas A&M and Toronto Blue Jays farmhand, Rock started his streak of long balls on June 18th against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers when he and teammate Brady Whalen launched back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning to seal the victory for the Legends. The right-handed hitter's homer lit a fire under his team fueling Lexington to win six of its next eight games.

The streak sets a new benchmark in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), an MLB Partner League. Previous to Rock's tear, the Atlantic League record of home runs in consecutive games stood at six games achieved by Spire City's Leobaldo Cabrera in 2023, until the 26-year-old Legends outfielder broke the record on June 24th.

Despite Rock's historic hitting, the Legends fell to the Charleston (WV) Dirty Birds, 11-10, Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series and the homestand. The Legends travel to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs for a weekend series where Rock will attempt to extend his long ball streak to a professional baseball-record nine games.







